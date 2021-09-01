Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

ETR:DHER opened at €122.60 ($144.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €120.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €116.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

