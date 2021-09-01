Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 39 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 337,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $305.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.72. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $210.02 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

