DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,508,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $96,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 65,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $69.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

