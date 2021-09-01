DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the July 29th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,156,000 after purchasing an additional 273,708 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,445,000 after acquiring an additional 116,681 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

