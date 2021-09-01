Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $15.72

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.72, but opened at $15.01. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 444 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $9,785,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $8,402,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $75,788,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $81,702,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

