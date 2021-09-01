Desjardins Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.69.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.30.

TD opened at C$81.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$84.06. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12. The firm has a market cap of C$149.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,262,893.68. Also, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total value of C$3,428,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,081,776.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.67%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

