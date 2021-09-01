Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 345.12% and a negative net margin of 3.78%.

DXLG stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $6.17.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

