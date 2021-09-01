Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 173,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,744,564 shares.The stock last traded at $12.53 and had previously closed at $12.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

