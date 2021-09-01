DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $500.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total value of $258,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,306 shares of company stock valued at $29,720,831. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 14.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in DexCom by 11.2% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 53,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in DexCom by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $529.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. DexCom has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $530.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

