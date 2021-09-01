Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Short Interest Update

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the July 29th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diginex during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Diginex during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diginex during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diginex by 111.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diginex during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

EQOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.41 price target on shares of Diginex in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diginex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:EQOS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,432. The firm has a market cap of $205.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. Diginex has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

