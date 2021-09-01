Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) were up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.96 and last traded at $67.67. Approximately 1,142,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,009,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,158,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 70,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter.

