Diversified Gas & Oil PLC Declares Dividend of $0.04 (LON:DGOC)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:DGOC opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £854.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32. Diversified Gas & Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 92.40 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 131 ($1.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.79.

Diversified Gas & Oil

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

