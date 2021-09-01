Diversified Gas & Oil PLC Declares Dividend of $0.04 (LON:DGOC)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:DGOC opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £854.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32. Diversified Gas & Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 92.40 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 131 ($1.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.79.
About Diversified Gas & Oil
