Divi Reaches Market Cap of $105.78 Million (DIVI)

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Divi has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Divi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Divi has a total market cap of $105.78 million and $587,619.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Divi Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,479,144,314 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org . The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Divi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

