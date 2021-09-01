Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNIF opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

