DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. DMC Global posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DMC Global by 576.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DMC Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global in the first quarter worth about $225,000.

DMC Global stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. 160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,202. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.62. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $749.76 million, a P/E ratio of 235.71, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

