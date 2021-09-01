Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Sells $171,688.16 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven E. Forshay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50.

DLB traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.11. 543,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.50. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

