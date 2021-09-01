Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.