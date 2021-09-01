DopeCoin Price Hits $0.0029 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. DopeCoin has a market cap of $334,352.43 and $100.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.87 or 0.00366672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

