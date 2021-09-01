Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.75. The company had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,424. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $81.55 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.