DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Price Up 8.1%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) shares rose 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.58. Approximately 11,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 399,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

DV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,148,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,640,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,909,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

