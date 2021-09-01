Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Shares Down 0.1%

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$23.15 and last traded at C$23.36. Approximately 90,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 146,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.39.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.81.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.88.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

