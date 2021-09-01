Duolingo Inc’s (NYSE:DUOL) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 6th

Duolingo’s (NYSE:DUOL) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 6th. Duolingo had issued 5,106,113 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $520,823,526 based on an initial share price of $102.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $118.54 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

