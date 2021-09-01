Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.34 and last traded at $128.14. Approximately 4,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 340,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

