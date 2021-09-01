DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €43.00 ($50.59) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.74 ($50.28).

DWS stock opened at €35.78 ($42.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.09. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 12-month high of €41.84 ($49.22).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

