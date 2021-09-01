Dynamite Achieves Market Capitalization of $203,925.27 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $203,925.27 and $198,396.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.00388869 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001464 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $564.11 or 0.01197864 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 783,949 coins and its circulating supply is 389,572 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

