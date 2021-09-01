E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in August

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,879,900 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the July 29th total of 1,498,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,566.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENAKF opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. E.On has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

