Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $8.27

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.07. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 972 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

