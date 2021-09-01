EasyFi Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. EasyFi has a market cap of $16.87 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $6.68 or 0.00013758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EasyFi has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00130776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.95 or 0.00844158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049591 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

