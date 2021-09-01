easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,200 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on easyJet in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 796 ($10.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 853.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,625.72.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

