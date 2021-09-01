Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 409.16% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ECO stock opened at GBX 24.55 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 21.62 and a current ratio of 21.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.01 million and a PE ratio of -17.54. Eco has a 52-week low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 31 ($0.41).

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

