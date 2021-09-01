Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 409.16% from the company’s current price.
Shares of ECO stock opened at GBX 24.55 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 21.62 and a current ratio of 21.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.01 million and a PE ratio of -17.54. Eco has a 52-week low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 31 ($0.41).
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
