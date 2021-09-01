Edgeless (EDG) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $913,584.22 and $249.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00121340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.40 or 0.00834546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048961 BTC.

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

