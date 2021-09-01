eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.90 million-$21.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.54 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. 405,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

