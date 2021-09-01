Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

