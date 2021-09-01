Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elekta AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
About Elekta AB (publ)
Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
