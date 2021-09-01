Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $15.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,924.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,683. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,929.79. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,692.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,411.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,183 shares of company stock valued at $351,034,771 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.