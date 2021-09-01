Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in August

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the July 29th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 827.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 64,197 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 41,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,773,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 132.9% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 62,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.