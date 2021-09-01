ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in August

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 289.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGKLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ElringKlinger stock remained flat at $$16.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46.

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

