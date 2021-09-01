Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.93

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.93 and last traded at $104.05, with a volume of 2941608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.70. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,864,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

