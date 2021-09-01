Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$29.77 and last traded at C$30.10. Approximately 392,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 796,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.49.

EDV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.58.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

