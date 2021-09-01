Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Trading Up 6.4%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 11,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 703,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.93.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $954.89 million for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 1.10%.
About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
