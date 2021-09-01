Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Trading Up 6.4%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 11,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 703,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $954.89 million for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 1.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enel Chile by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Enel Chile by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Enel Chile by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

