Energean (LON:ENOG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 688 ($8.99) and last traded at GBX 677.50 ($8.85). Approximately 244,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 244,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 677 ($8.85).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 679.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 788.60. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Get Energean alerts:

In related news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.57) per share, with a total value of £131,200 ($171,413.64). Also, insider Panagiotis Benos sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total transaction of £5,600,000 ($7,316,435.85).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.