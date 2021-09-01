Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Update

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 29th total of 4,190,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 718,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after buying an additional 277,861 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Energizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,262,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after buying an additional 73,909 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after buying an additional 522,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Energizer by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after buying an additional 484,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

NYSE ENR traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 779,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.62 and a beta of 1.24. Energizer has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

