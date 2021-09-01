Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Up 38.0% in August

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the July 29th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENLV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

