Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Down 16.2% in August

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 29th total of 161,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enstar Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,435,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Enstar Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enstar Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESGR stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.09. The company had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $148.56 and a 1 year high of $269.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.96.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

