Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entasis Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.88. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 6,268,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 280,217 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

