Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $36.38 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $36,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,371,000 after acquiring an additional 79,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after acquiring an additional 56,670 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $33,002,000. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.1% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 186,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO stock opened at $804.82 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $472.84 and a twelve month high of $816.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $715.91 and its 200-day moving average is $639.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,175 over the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.