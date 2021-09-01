Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $38.16 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 675,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,028,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

BBJP opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95.

