EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Securities

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $101.00. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.
EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.10.
Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $67.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.05.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
