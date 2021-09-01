EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Securities

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $101.00. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.10.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $67.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

