EQ Health Acquisition (NYSE:EQHA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 5,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 25,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EQ Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in EQ Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQ Health Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of EQ Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of EQ Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,775,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

