Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

NYSE WSM opened at $186.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $204.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,059,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at $90,721,982.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $17,163,977. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

